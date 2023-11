RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — According to Richfield police, Interstate 77 North was closed Thursday morning at mile marker 145 due to a three-vehicle crash.

Police said a tow truck arrived on scene just before 10 a.m. An Ohio Department of Transportation alert was canceled just after 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, authorities in Elyria said there’s an emergency closure of Gulf Road Southbound at state Route 57.