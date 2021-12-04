I-77 North closed at Fleet Avenue after crash

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — All lanes on I-77 North are closed at Fleet Avenue in Newburgh Heights after a crash Saturday afternoon.

Avoid the area.

CUYAHOGA CO: I-77 North CLOSED at Fleet Ave (MM: 159.7), due to a crash. Use alternate route and check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updates. pic.twitter.com/EGjFHoBbuL — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) December 4, 2021

Stay with fox8.com for more developments.