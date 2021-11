(WJW) – A crash along I-77 is blocking southbound traffic Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes are blocked beyond I-271 S to SR-176.

The I-271 South ramp to I-77/SR-21 South is currently closed because of the crash.

SUMMIT COUNTY: I-77 south at I-271 is closed due to a crash. Also the ramp from I-271 south to I- 77 south is closed. Motorists should avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/YNxK5fDpeO — ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) November 15, 2021

Drivers are being urged to avoid that area and find other routes while crews work to clear the scene.

There’s no word yet if anyone was hurt in the crash.