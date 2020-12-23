I-77 closed at Pershing Avenue for tow truck crash

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A portion of Interstate 77 is closed in both directions in Cleveland because of a crash Wednesday evening.
The Cleveland Division of Police said I-77 is shut down northbound from Harvard Avenue and southbound from Pershing Avenue.
A tow truck was towing a fire engine when it hit a concrete median. Police said both vehicles flipped and the freeway is covered in debris.
Check back for updates.
