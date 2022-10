PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The westbound lanes are closed on I-76 West in Portage County after a crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle caught fire.

It happened at around 7 a.m. near milepost 44.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area.

