I-76 east in Medina County closed for crash involving cruiser

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW)– A portion of Interstate 76 east in Medina County is closed for a crash involving a Wadsworth police cruiser.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-76 is shut down from state Route 3 to state Route 57. There is no estimate on when it will be reopened. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Wadsworth police said officers at first responded to a one-car crash. While at the scene, the K-9 officer parked his car in the left lane to check on the crash. That’s when a minivan hit another car and the K-9 cruiser.

K-9 Zoro was in the car, but appears to be OK, police said. There were no injuries from either crash.