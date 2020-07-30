ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – I-71 southbound south of U.S. 250 in Ashland County is closed Thursday morning.
The road closure alert went out just before 4 a.m.
There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.
Emergency responders are on the scene.
FOX 8 Patty Harken reports the closure is due to a quadruple fatal crash that happened Wednesday night.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi tipped over onto another vehicle around 11:30 p.m., killing four of the seven people in the other vehicle.
Expect detours if the area is on your route.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Cement truck driver killed in crash near Smithville
- Alert issued for missing Summit County couple
- Police find body in front yard of Cleveland home
- Sunny and warm; pop-up showers possible
- Semi crushes car, killing four in Ashland County