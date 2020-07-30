Semi crushes car, killing four in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – I-71 southbound south of U.S. 250 in Ashland County is closed Thursday morning.

The road closure alert went out just before 4 a.m.

There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

FOX 8 Patty Harken reports the closure is due to a quadruple fatal crash that happened Wednesday night.

71 SB CLOSED at Ashland exit 250 due to a quadruple fatal crash that happened last evening. Detour: exit at 250 to 89SB to 30 WB back to 71S. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 30, 2020

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi tipped over onto another vehicle around 11:30 p.m., killing four of the seven people in the other vehicle.

Expect detours if the area is on your route.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8