Semi crushes car, killing four in Ashland County

by: Talia Naquin

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – I-71 southbound south of U.S. 250 in Ashland County is closed Thursday morning.

The road closure alert went out just before 4 a.m.

There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

FOX 8 Patty Harken reports the closure is due to a quadruple fatal crash that happened Wednesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi tipped over onto another vehicle around 11:30 p.m., killing four of the seven people in the other vehicle.

Expect detours if the area is on your route.

