MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Interstate 71 South at Exit 209B to U.S. Route 224 West in Medina is closed after a semi-truck rolled over in that area.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, emergency personnel are at the scene.

Traffic is being detoured to I-76 East to State Route 3. Then traffic will transition back to I-76 west to U.S. 224 west.

According to ODOT, this crash also impacts the I-71 North Exit 209B to US-224 West Exit. Both I-71 North and South exits to US-224 are closed.

ODOT asks that drivers use caution while driving in the area.