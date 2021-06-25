I-670 West closed between Gahanna and Columbus after 2 adults, 2 children shot in car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — I-670 West is closed between Gahanna and Columbus after four people, including two children, were shot while in a car traveling on the freeway.

Police were dispatched to the area of Goodale St. and Neil Ave. around noon on a report of the shooting. Police say the shooting happened on the freeway. Video from the scene shows the victims’ vehicle on Goodale St. just east of Neil Avenue.

Police say the first shots may have been fired in the area of I-670 West and I-270 near Gahanna. Police are walking the highway to determine where shots were fired.

Investigators say the incident started as an argument in the Easton area.

According to police, four people were injured, including two children under the age of 10. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and another to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center. The children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Police say the children are ages 2 and 10.

Police say multiple children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police say they are looking for a silver Cadillac.

We’ve just learned another child in the car was struck by a bullet. Both children are under 10, with non life-threatening injuries. @nbc4i https://t.co/aZqctHvdVD — Allen Henry (@AllenNBC4) June 25, 2021

The investigation is underway near the border of the city’s Victorian Village and Harrison West neighborhoods. The intersection of Neil And Goodale is closed while police investigate. Police are closing I-670 West between I-270 and State Route 315. The ramp from I-670 West to Goodale St. is also closed.