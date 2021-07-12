I-480 ramp to SR-176 North closed after accident

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS (WJW) — The I-480 east ramp to SR-176 north is closed because of an accident that happened just before 11 a.m. today.

Also, the right two lanes are blocked on I-480 east at SR-176 north.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a large piece of commercial equipment fell off a trailer and toppled onto the road.

They say large debris from the accident caused multiple cars to have flat tires.

The road will be closed until the large machinery that fell is cleaned up.

