I-271 north closed in Oakwood for multi-vehicle crash

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– The northbound lanes of Interstate 271 in Oakwood are closed because of a multi-vehicle crash, dispatch said.

ODOT said I-271 is shut down at Broadway Avenue. The highway will be closed for about three hours, according to Oakwood dispatch.

Police said the crash involves two semi trucks. One driver was taken to Hillcrest Hospital.

