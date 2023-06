BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic was backed up after a crash on I-271 southbound near Bedford Heights Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right two lanes of I-271/I-480 south were blocked beyond I-480.

Earlier, there was a 17-minute delay on I-271 southbound between mile markers 25 and 24.

The roadway has since cleared and traffic has returned to normal.