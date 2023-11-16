***Video above: Previous coverage on Amazon launching subscription prescription drug service***

(WJW) – It seems like you can find just about anything on Amazon these days — from the latest tech to home goods and, starting next year, even a brand new car.

Through a new partnership, Hyundai can start selling new vehicles on Amazon in 2024, according to an announcement Thursday.

According to Amazon officials, shoppers will be able to browse for vehicles in their area based on preferences like model, trim, color and features.

Once its purchased, customers can either pick up the car at their local dealership or have it delivered to them.

Through the partnership, Alexa will be built into next-generation Hyundais starting in 2025. Drivers can use it to play music, audiobooks, set reminders or even check up on traffic and weather conditions.

“We’re excited to be working with Hyundai—the third-largest carmaker in the world and a leading innovator in the industry,” said Marty Mallick, the vice president for worldwide business and corporate development at Amazon.

“This is a transformational journey we are on together, and we look forward to a very productive long-term relationship with Amazon,” said José Muñoz, global chief operating officer for Hyundai.

