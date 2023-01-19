(WJW) — Several crashes including hydroplaning are causing issues on Cleveland area roadways during Thursday morning’s soggy commute.

8:30 a.m. Sand Run Parkway in the Summit Metro Parks is closed due to high water.

8:05 a.m. Lorain Road is closed between Dover and Country Club after a car knocked down multiple utility poles.

Flooding closes Bellflower Road at Independence Drive in Mentor.

8 a.m. The left shoulder is blocked on I-90 East past Detroit Road after a crash.

7:55 a.m. Correction: The crash at I-480 E past Clague is still there. Traffic is backed up to Stearns Road.

7:50 a.m. Avoid I-90 East at West Boulevard if possible, or drive slowly, because of standing water.

Crashes at I-71 S at West 130th Street; I-90 East at West Boulevard and I-480 E past Clague have all been clear but traffic is delay in those areas.

7:30 a.m. The 2 left lanes are blocked on I-90 East at West Blvd/Lorain Avenue after a crash.

A car the has hydroplaned into the wall has the right shoulder blocked on I-71 North beyond W 150th Street.

Expect lane closures on I-480 East beyond SR-252/Great Northern Boulevard due to a crash.

Crashes on I-480 West beyond SR-8 /Northfield Road and I-480 East at Warrensville Center Road have been cleared but traffic is still congested in those areas.

Slow down when you see flashing lights. Give yourself extra time to travel Thursday morning.

Showers and pockets of heavy rain will linger into the morning commute before a break by the midday/afternoon. See the full forecast here.