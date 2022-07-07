NEW HANOVER COUNTY, North Carolina (WJW) – A digital media company CEO and husband to “One Tree Hill” star Bevin Prince, William Friend died after being struck by lightning.

It happened near Masonboro Island in North Carolina near his home on Sunday.

Friend, 33, was on a boat near the beach when he was struck. First responders attempted to resuscitate him for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

Prince, 39, is best known for her role as Bevin on “One Tree Hill.” She and Friend opened a fitness business in North Carolina in 2016, according to her Instagram.

Friend was CEO of Bisnow, a digital media company he started working for in 2010.

In a statement, the company said Friend was “most passionate about his family, especially his wife.”

A memorial fund has been set up in his memory.