FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – A man has been arrested after being accused of killing his wife in Fairview Park Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Fairview Park Police Department, the woman was killed just before 10:20 a.m. at a home on the 21000 block of Westwood Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told by an 18-year-old man that his father had seriously injured his mother.

Police entered to home and found a 53-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive. She was taken to Fairview General Hospital where she later died, according to the press release.

The 59-year-old man was arrested and taken to the North Olmstead City Jail.

According to the release, the suspect will be charged with murder in Rocky River Municipal for the death of the woman, who was his wife.

No further information was available.