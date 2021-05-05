Husband arrested on murder charges in death of woman reported missing last Mother’s Day

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR/AP) — The husband of Suzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother who was reported missing on Mother’s Day weekend in 2020, has been arrested.

Barry Morphew faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on May 10, 2020. A few days later, investigators found an item possibly belonging to the 49-year-old woman, but several searches that included waterways did not turn up a body.

The process of the investigation in the days and months following Morphew’s disappearance has been carefully protected by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which is the lead agency on the case.

Since that time, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the 11th Judicial District in an intensive investigation to find Morphew.

Over the last year, there have been numerous searches – by police, the public and a dive team – and hundreds of tips reported in this case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Morphew’s body has not been found, and the arrest affidavit outlining the evidence leading investigators to believe Barry Morphew is responsible for his wife’s death has been sealed, District Attorney Linda Stanley told the Associated Press.

When investigators began asking questions after his arrest, Morphew asked for a lawyer and the questioning stopped, she said. The identity of his lawyer isn’t currently known.

“Today is not the day for celebration nor does it mark the end of this investigation. Rather it’s the next step in this very difficult yet very important journey as we seek justice for Suzanne and her family,” Spezze said.

A week after she went missing, Barry Morphew posted a video on Facebook pleading for her safe return.

“No questions asked, however much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back,” he said.

Andy Moorman, Suzanne Morphew’s brother, announced in mid-September he was recruiting volunteers to conduct an independent search.

“I need to find her, need to bring her home, give her a proper burial and closure for my family,” he told KMGH-TV before the Sept. 24 search began. “And that’s my point. I’m not about finding somebody guilty or trying to inflict punishment on anyone. That’s not my job. That’s the law enforcement’s job.”

Suzanne Morphew deeply loved her two daughters and had a passion for life, Spezze said.

“I believe people like Suzanne are a rare find and those who knew her were indeed very lucky,” he said.

Suzanne Morphew is the mother of two daughters.