Husband arrested in wife’s shooting in Sheffield Village

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – The Sheffield Village Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Preserve Lane around 1 a.m.

According to a press release, the homeowner, identified as Ronald P. Diamond, 72, met officers at the door and told them his wife had been shot.

Ronald P. Diamond

Officers found Deborah Diamond, 73, in the master bedroom.

Police say officers performed lifesaving efforts until the Sheffield Village Fire Department could transport her to the hospital.

Ronald Diamond faces a charge of attempted murder.

He was taken into custody at the home and was booked in the Lorain County Jail.

Police say they do not have an update on Deborah Diamond’s condition.