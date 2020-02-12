Husband arrested in Richland County woman's murder

SHELBY, Ohio (WJW)– The body of a missing Richland County woman was found and now her estranged husband is facing charges.

Gaberien Clevenger, 22, was reported missing to the Shelby Police Department Monday afternoon. She was last seen in a Jeep belonging to her husband, 21-year-old Alec Blair.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies located the Jeep at Blair’s place of employment and noticed evidence of a crime inside. After an interview with police, Blair directed investigators to a wooded area near Bowman Street and state Route 96. The sheriff’s office said that’s where Clevenger’s body was discovered.

Blair was taken to the Richland County Jail and charged with murder. The Richland County Prosecutor’s Office recommended his bond be set at $500,000.

