Hurricane Isaias weakens to Tropical Storm hours after making landfall at Ocean Isle Beach

3AM UPDATE: Hurricane Isaias has weakened to a Tropical Storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hurricane Isaias has made landfall just north of the South Carolina border in Ocean Isle, NC, at 11:10 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center. Winds have remained at 85mph and the storm is now moving north-northwest at 22mph. The hurricane will increase in speed as it moves away overnight.

Storm surges have ended off the shores in the South Strand.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: A storm surge warning and tornado warning remains in effect for Surfside Beach, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm Isaias is a little stronger with the pressure down from 998mb to 993mb. The storm is moving a little faster. Isaias has gotten better organized over the past 24 hours. Isaias continues to produce an area of vigorous convection near and to the northeast of its low-level center.

Overnight radar has shown some mid-level eye feature. Some slight strengthening has occurred along with thunderstorm activity blowing up around its center. Hurricane hunters have found very little if any changes. Winds are at 70mph, making for a strong tropical storm. The pressure is at 993mb and movement around 13mph towards the north.

FORECAST TRACK:

The forecast track has changed slightly since earlier this morning. The latest forecast does have Isaias strengthening back to a hurricane before landfall. Right now Isaias is about 220 miles south southwest of Myrtle Beach, SC. The timing of the system has remained relatively the same. The latest forecast track for Isaias continues to show increasing possibilities for impacts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, building late Monday and into Tuesday. Isaias is expected to pass right over the Grand Strand between 8pm and Midnight as a strong tropical storm or hurricane.

IMPACTS:

Overall we expect to see 3-6 inches of rain across the Grand Strand with 2-4 inches of rain inland. We could see tropical storm force sustained winds at the coast with hurricane force gust. Inland winds will range at or below tropical storm force. We’ll likely have storm surge issues and a tornado threat east of I-95 sometime Monday afternoon into the overnight.