HURON, Ohio (WJW) — A Huron City Schools kindergartener died on Sunday, according to the district.

Shawnee Elementary School student Evelyn Bauer, 6, passed away on January 8, according to a letter from Huron City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Tatman to families within the district.

“The faculty and staff of Huron City Schools wish to extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, friends and classmates of Evelyn,” Tatman said in the letter.

According to the letter, school leaders contacted the families of Evelyn’s classmates Monday night. The Huron City Schools counseling department and the Erie County Crisis were available to all students and staff Tuesday morning.

“Death at any time can cause many different feelings and have a profound effect on students. It is important for you to talk with your child about their feelings of grief, even if it is difficult. The best way to help is to listen and be reassuring. Realize that people move in and out of the grief process,” Tatman said in the letter. “Encourage them to celebrate life to support recovery.”

The letter to parents said continued support for students and staff will be ongoing. Tips were also included on the letter to help students with the grieving process.

Tips provided to parents include being extra attentive to their child if they see major changes in attitude, sleep, and/or eating habits. If those changes persist over time, the district recommends parents seek professional counseling. Parents can also contact their child’s school counselor for more information regarding outside counseling and for extra support at school.

If you believe your child needs immediate assistance, contact Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services at 800.826.1306.

“Such a tragic loss affects us all. It is our hope that we can work together to meet the needs of our students throughout this difficult time. Please do not hesitate to call us if we can be of assistance to you and/or your child,” the letter concluded.