Huron County sheriff warns residents about scam caller impersonating detective

News

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that their phone number has been spoofed by a scam caller.

According to the sheriff’s office, residents have reported getting calls from their number, 419-668-6912. The caller may said they are Detective O’Brien and give an 800 number to call for a lawyer.

The scammer will ask for money and say that you will be arrested and brought to jail if you don’t pay them.

The sheriff’s office wants to assure people that this is scam and their department will never call asking for money. They also won’t call to tell you that you’re going to be arrested.

If you receive a call like this, hang up and don’t give them any information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral