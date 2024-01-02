CLARKSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The defeat of a tax levy in November could end up jeopardizing the safety of residents in a rural community in Huron County.

Folks in Clarksfield Township depend on volunteer firefighters and paramedics from neighboring Wakeman to the north and New London to the south, to respond to fires and other emergencies.

But voters in Clarksfield Township rejected a fire and EMS levy on the November ballot, the third straight failure of the levy.

Longtime residents say the vote is a reflection of tough economic times.

“My belief is that everybody is feeling very stressed right now, not just from them but from utility companies, from everything else,” said Mike Marcum, who has lived in the township for 20 years. “Everything has gone up so much. People are just at a breaking point on voting just ‘yes’ on things.”

As a result of the failure of the fire levy, the Wakeman Fire District and the New London Fire Department have been informed that Clarksfield Township cannot afford to provide any funds for fire and EMS calls.

For 39 years, I’ve been on Wakeman and we’ve never run into this situation. I think the losers in this are the Clarksfield Township residents,” said Wakeman Fire Chief David Wilson said.

Chief Wilson says his department will continue to respond to calls, at least until the Wakeman Fire Board meets in mid-January to discuss if they will respond to calls in Clarksfield for free or stop responding altogether.

“The cost of fire service has gone up tremendously over the last few years and we can’t keep responding for free. I think the trustees and residents in Clarksfield need to realize that. If they want the service, they should pay for it,” said Chief Wilson.

Meanwhile, the fire chief in New London says his firefighters will continue to respond to calls in the southern half of the township, at least until Monday, when the New London Village Council meets to decide what to do going forward.

The fire chief in Wakeman points out that of the 218 calls that his firefighters responded to in 2023, more than 30% were in Clarksfield Township.

Chief Wilson says he and Clarksfield residents can agree on one thing — their level of concern about how the financial crisis in the township could impact public safety.

“Something is going to happen, we just don’t know when. Something bad may happen, and that’s just going to tear up everybody,” said Chief Wilson.

“We’re rural enough, by the time they get here, there’s usually quite a bit of damage done already anyway, but it’s still very necessary that they come for people’s safety,” said Marcum.

Fire officials say they are not bluffing, and if the two sides cannot agree on the funding of fire service, the township could end up on its own.