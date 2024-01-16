[In the player above, learn how to report a tip to U.S. Marshals.]
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Huntington Bank plans to close its Buckeye Road branch next month, citing “an increase in crime” at and near the property.
The last day for the Buckeye bank branch at 11623 Buckeye Road, Cleveland, will be Feb. 9, according to Huntington spokesperson Kris Dahl. The closure was first announced in October.
Though some community members requested the bank stay open at least another 90 days, the bank declined “due to the unacceptable risk to our customers and employees,” Dahl wrote.
We will work with the city of Cleveland in the event actions can be taken to address the safety concerns for our customers and employees. After six months, we will assess if there have been sufficient improvements to safety in this area. We will maintain the ATM at its current location and will continue to work with our community partners to advance programs that serve the Buckeye neighborhood, such as digital empowerment, home repair programs, and local small business entrepreneurship. We remain committed to serving our customers in Buckeye, and we sincerely appreciate their help in seeking a solution that will meet the community’s needs.Statement from Huntington spokesperson Kris Dahl
The next-closest Huntington Bank branch locations within 4 miles are:
- Chester Avenue, 10001 Chester Ave., Cleveland
- Cleveland Heights, 1865 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights
- Shaker Heights, 17121 Chagrin Blvd., Shaker Heights
- Slavic Village, 5703 Broadway Road, Cleveland
- Harvard Avenue, 7021 Harvard Ave., Cleveland
- Lee Harvard, 16910 Harvard Ave., Cleveland
- Fairmount Circle, 20601 Fairmount Blvd, Shaker Heights
- Turneytown, 4932 Turney Road, Garfield Heights
- Cedar-Center, 14100 Cedar Road, Cleveland
Huntington in its third-quarter earnings report, released in October, announced it would consolidate 34 of its branch locations, mostly in the first quarter of 2024.
The closures of eight other Northeast Ohio branches were also announced in the past year, according to filings with the Office of the Comptroller of Currency, including:
- The Euclid Ninth branch, 905 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
- The 22nd Street branch, 1899 East 22nd Street, Cleveland
- The Raff Road Giant Eagle branch, 608 Raff Road SW, Canton
- The Elyria Midway Mall branch, 361 Midway Mall Blvd., Elyria
- The Kent City Office branch, 101 E. Main St., Kent
- The Warren Elm Road branch, 2001 Elm Road NE, Warren
- The Youngstown South Meridian branch, 3516 South Meridian Road, Youngstown
- The Federal Plaza branch, 23 Federal Plaza, Youngstown