CLEVELAND (WJW) — Huntington Bank plans to close its Buckeye Road branch next month, citing “an increase in crime” at and near the property.

The last day for the Buckeye bank branch at 11623 Buckeye Road, Cleveland, will be Feb. 9, according to Huntington spokesperson Kris Dahl. The closure was first announced in October.

Though some community members requested the bank stay open at least another 90 days, the bank declined “due to the unacceptable risk to our customers and employees,” Dahl wrote.

We will work with the city of Cleveland in the event actions can be taken to address the safety concerns for our customers and employees. After six months, we will assess if there have been sufficient improvements to safety in this area. We will maintain the ATM at its current location and will continue to work with our community partners to advance programs that serve the Buckeye neighborhood, such as digital empowerment, home repair programs, and local small business entrepreneurship. We remain committed to serving our customers in Buckeye, and we sincerely appreciate their help in seeking a solution that will meet the community’s needs. Statement from Huntington spokesperson Kris Dahl

The next-closest Huntington Bank branch locations within 4 miles are:

Huntington in its third-quarter earnings report, released in October, announced it would consolidate 34 of its branch locations, mostly in the first quarter of 2024.

The closures of eight other Northeast Ohio branches were also announced in the past year, according to filings with the Office of the Comptroller of Currency, including:

The Euclid Ninth branch, 905 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

The 22nd Street branch, 1899 East 22nd Street, Cleveland

The Raff Road Giant Eagle branch, 608 Raff Road SW, Canton

The Elyria Midway Mall branch, 361 Midway Mall Blvd., Elyria

The Kent City Office branch, 101 E. Main St., Kent

The Warren Elm Road branch, 2001 Elm Road NE, Warren

The Youngstown South Meridian branch, 3516 South Meridian Road, Youngstown

The Federal Plaza branch, 23 Federal Plaza, Youngstown