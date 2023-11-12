HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio (WJW) – The Hunting Valley Police Department says missing 16-year-old Lauren Brownell has been found.

*Previous coverage:

According to a press release from Cuyahoga County EMS, 16-year-old Lauren Brownell is missing and possibly endangered.

Brownell was last seen around 12 a.m. Sunday morning. She was wearing a black shirt, shorts and tennis shoes, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with information about where Brownell is, call the Hunting Valley Police Department at 440-247-7321.