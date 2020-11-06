Hunting Valley installing license plate reader cameras to help law enforcement

HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio (WJW) — Quiet Hunting Valley is taking a new step to fight crime.

Hunting Valley Village Council last month approved the purchase of 25 license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety at a cost of $65,000 annually.

Police Chief Michael Cannon said they’ll be installed at main intersections leading into the village in the next two weeks.

“They capture every car that goes by, the license plate, but it will notify us of any stolen vehicles, Amber Alerts, Silver Alerts,” Cannon said.

The system captures images of cars and license plates, cross checks the data with crime databases and sends alerts to police.

Cannon said the cameras are not used to monitor traffic violations and dismissed privacy concerns.

“It’s license plate information fed into the system,” he said. “The only time we can access it is for law enforcement purposes.”

Hunting Valley joins a growing list of other Cuyahoga County communities that have installed similar cameras, including Mayfield Heights and Parma.

Hundreds of license plate readers are in use countywide. Many were funded by a federal grant to the county that is no longer available.

Cannon said neighboring communities of Pepper Pike and Gates Mills were also considering installing readers.

“This will be a nice piece fitting in with all the cameras, and it will help all law enforcement,” Cannon said.

