PULASKI Twp., Pa. (WKBN/WJW) — Multiple investigators, including the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, were called to a portion of U.S. Route 422 near the woods in Pulaski Township this week.

A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report said a hunter had found remains.

FOX 8 sister station WKBN reports the hunter had found a human skull in the area. KDKA reported that cadaver dogs found 20 other bones.

Crime scene investigators responded to the scene. The remains have not been identified.

WKBN reported police believed the remains had been there for some time.

Police found some clothing in the area and are continuing to investigate.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.