Photo credit Andy Radomski, courtesy Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area – U.S. Forest Service/Facebook

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (WJW) — One hunter caused a stir last week, nabbing a wild turkey with rare coloring.

The animal was spotted at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky.

“Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a Facebook post.

The turkey’s white feathers are reportedly caused due to a condition called leucism, which is not the same as albinism as it causes only a partial pigmentation loss. Animals with these conditions are reportedly more likely to be prey as they are easier to see.

The name of the hunter was not reported.