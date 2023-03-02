(WJW) – “Hunger Games” star Jena Malone came forward on Instagram about allegedly being sexually assaulted while filming.

Malone, 38, took shared a photo of herself in the middle of an open field on Instagram on Tuesday with a caption about her experience after working on the final film of the franchise, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.”

“This photo was taken right after I wrapped mocking Jay part two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set. We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment,” Jena Malone said in the caption of the Instagram photo. “Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad breakup and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play.”

Malone said on Instagram that she is only just now learning to sort through the “swirling mix of emotions.”

“I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me, but that is the real wildness of life I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty. I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself,” Malone continued. “It’s been hard to talk about the hunger games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt.”

Malone finished the caption by saying that she is a safe space for anyone who has gone through something similar.

“Lots of love to you survivors out there. The process is so slow and non-linear. I want to say I’m here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard,” Malone said.