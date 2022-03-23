CLEVELAND (WJW) – More than 3,000 FirstEnergy customers lost power Wednesday morning.

The bulk of the outages were reported in Cuyahoga County.

There were also some without power in Stark, Summit and Crawford counties.

The restoration times vary but FirstEnergy is expecting to have the power back on later Wednesday morning.

Many of the outages have not had crews dispatched to determine the cause.

Check outages and restoration times here.

FOX 8 Weather is tracking severe storms late afternoon and evening in Northeast Ohio.

The morning weather has been a mostly rain event.

More forecast details here.