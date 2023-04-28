CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hundreds waited on a soggy Friday, some for hours, to pick up their own piece of Cleveland baseball history.

Ken Kleppel, a retiree and self-described “big baseball fan” and longtime season ticketholder, was one of those in line Friday to retrieve the brick he bought decades ago in Gateway Plaza, which helped fund the Bob Feller Statue.

Thousands of bricks were sold, but they’ve since deteriorated and have become brittle, so they’re being returned to their buyers. The line stretched around Progressive Field on Friday.

Kleppel’s was bought in honor of his mother, who died in 1990, he told FOX 8 News.

“It was a nice place to memorialize her,” he said. “I’m sorry to see them go.”

Returns were set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Folks can also get their brick from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

There might be free parking at Larry Doby Way alongside Gateway Plaza.