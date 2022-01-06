Hundreds turn out to support fallen Officer Bartek’s family at fundraiser

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hundreds turnout for fallen Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek Thursday night at a fundraiser in the Flats.

Blue ribbons adorned the entrance to Beerhead Bar & Eatery on W 11th Street and Officer Bartek’s picture appeared on several large screens inside.

A steady crush of people continued all night long from the moment the doors opened at 3 p.m.

“It’s great to have so much support for the family,” said General Manager Scott Knieriemen, “We’re just happy everybody came out tonight.”

All proceeds from sales are being donated to the family, as well as proceeds from multiple raffles, which included everything from a beer fridge to sports memorabilia.

“We have signed jerseys, a signed Jarvis Landry helmet” said Molly Mauser. “Plenty of large ticket items on these tables that people have generously donated to help the family.”

The fundraiser was quickly organized after learning that Officer Bartek had been murdered during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve at just 25-years-old.

Many attending the fundraiser were law enforcement or friends and family members of cops, including Kristy Gibbons whose brother CPD Officer Nick Sabo died in September 2020.

“That’s why I’m here because another officer taken is too many and I will always support them and be a proud member of the blue family because they’ve accepted me as a sister,” said Gibbons.

They say they know money won’t bring Officer Bartek back, but they hope it will help ease his family’s worries during this difficult time.

“It’s a tragic thing that happened and we’re very distraught. We’re going to support our local law enforcement. That’s what we do. We are a law enforcement motorcycle club,” said Jamie Hribar, with Sworn Justice LE MC.

Other fundraisers are also underway, including special thin blue line T-shirts being printed by Luna Team Shop in Berea.