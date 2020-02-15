Hundreds participate in annual Cleveland Cupid’s Undie Run

CLEVELAND (WJW) — 400 people are participating in the annual Cleveland Cupid’s Undie Run Saturday afternoon.

The event raises awareness neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and fundraises for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF).

Organizers say participants run in their underwear because those affected with NF can’t cover up their tumors.

The party and run take place until 4 p.m. at The South Side located at West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

