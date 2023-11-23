CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s been a Cleveland tradition for over half a century.

“The people that come here are just beautiful,” said Sister Corita Ambro with Catholic Charities.

At the St. Augustine Hunger Center in Tremont, hundreds of volunteers served and delivered Thanksgiving meals to the needy Thursday afternoon.

“I know we were doing 17,000 meals, that is with deliveries also,” said Ambro.

This is the 51st year for Sister Corita, who is now retired.

“I live for it, I know the volunteers, this gets them excited. This is what helps them to give. They come, they see, they talk to the people,” said Ambro.

It was a steady stream of people. The fellowship was needed now more than ever.

Meanwhile, St. Augustine Hunger Center offers hot meals every day of the week, including weekends. All are welcome to enjoy a meal at no cost.

In addition to the Thanksgiving meals, Catholic Charities delivered food to 15 community partners that support the homeless and homebound.