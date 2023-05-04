OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WJW) – Old Bridge Township in New Jersey was left with a bizarre sight as “300-400 pounds” of cooked pasta were found dumped along a creek in the woods.

Photos shared on Facebook on April 28 show mounds of spaghetti and elbow-shaped noodles.

Community leader Nina Jochnowitz stumbled across the noodle dump and quickly alerted the town’s Public Works department.

Credit: Nina Jochnowitz via Storyful

Jochnowitz pointed out that the town does not have bulk garbage pickup, and this has led to hundreds of waste dumps throughout the township.

Jochnowitz said her friend dubbed it “Mission Impastable.”