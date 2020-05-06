Hundreds of orchids donated to UH Parma Medical Center nurses to kick off National Nurses Week

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — An Oberlin-based orchid producer is donating $1 million in orchids to front line health care workers across the nation, including here in Northeast Ohio.

Beginning Wednesday, Just Add Ice will deliver orchids to local hospitals, food banks, homeless shelters, nursing homes, correctional institutions, police and fire departments and more.

Another 50,000 orchids will be delivered to those on the front line in Boston, Dallas Detroit, Los Angeles, New York and Tampa.

“In this extraordinary time, it was important to our organization to find ways we could contribute and the answer was clear – our orchids can brighten some of the darkest days,” said Scott Giesbrecht, Co-CEO of Just Add Ice and Green Circle Growers, in a release. “And we realized our nation’s healthcare workers have been experiencing some of the darkest days of our lifetimes. If our orchids can provide a bit of joy and color for these very deserving individuals, we felt it was the least we could do during this difficult time.”

Locally, deliveries will be made to Parma Hospital, Strongsville Police Department, Olmsted Falls Police Department, Marion Correctional Institution and Grafton Correction Institution on Wednesday.

According to University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, nearly 400 orchids will be delivered by Grace Church to hospital nurses to kick off National Nurses Week.