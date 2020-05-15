Hundreds of new coronavirus cases reported in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) will update the county response to coronavirus Friday morning.

CCBH reports 2,208 cases.

That’s an increase of 211 COVID-19 cases in one week.

We’ll learn if that jump is due to increased testing.

CCBH announced last week that they would soon be receiving about 30,000 tests.

However, CCBH lists 475 of its cases as “probable,” which means they have had direct exposure and coronavirus symptoms but have not been able to get a test.

CCBH lists 748 people as recovered.

The death toll stands at 127.

That’s an increase of 22 lives lost since last week.