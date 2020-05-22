Hundreds of new coronavirus cases reported in Cuyahoga County

Editor’s Note: The video above is from last week’s CCBH press briefing.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) will update the county’s coronavirus response Friday morning.
CCBH reports 2,517 cases in addition to 1,319 reported by the Cleveland Department of Public Health.
That’s an increase of 263 COVID-19 cases in the last week.
That could be due in part to increased testing.
CCBH reports 162 COVID-19 deaths in addition to 48 in the City of Cleveland.
887 people have been cleared or recovered from coronavirus.
Friday we’ll learn more about the latest demographic breakdown in the county and whether they’ve been able to increase testing.
