Hundreds of free prom dresses for Northeast Ohio students

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Going to prom is one of the biggest high school traditions, but it can be expensive.
An organization is helping students with a prom dress giveaway.
|The event will be held at the Family of Faith United Methodist Church — 800 E Market St. in Akron.
According to a Facebook post, there will be hundreds of prom dresses in many sizes; there will also be shoes, purses and accessories.
No registration is needed, just come to the church.
It’s first come, first served.
Personal shoppers will be there to help.