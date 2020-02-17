Hundreds of free prom dresses for Northeast Ohio students

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Going to prom is one of the biggest high school traditions, but it can be expensive.

An organization is helping students with a prom dress giveaway.

The event will be held at the Family of Faith United Methodist Church — 800 E Market St. in Akron.

According to a Facebook post, there will be hundreds of prom dresses in many sizes; there will also be shoes, purses and accessories.

No registration is needed, just come to the church.

It’s first come, first served.

Personal shoppers will be there to help.

