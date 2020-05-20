1  of  5
Hundreds of face masks found dumped in I-90 West median

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hundreds of face masks were seen dumped along Interstate 90 west Wednesday morning.

Fox 8 viewers reported they were found near McKinley Road and appeared to be new. Some viewers said they saw the masks there Tuesday afternoon.

A representative from the Ohio Department of Transportation said a manager has gone out to look at the area and said it will be a lot of work to clean the masks up.

A crew will begin on the mess Wednesday and continue until clean-up is complete.

According to the boxes found, the masks had three-layer filter protection and were disposable protective masks.

