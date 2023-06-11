CLEVELAND (WJW) – Few things catch your attention like the roar of a motorcycle engine. That sound was multiplied by the hundreds as the Community Bikers for Charity gathered for the fourth annual Back the Blue Run.

“There’s nothing that’s going to make you feel better than helping your fellow man in need,” Organizer Pete Horatschki said.

Hundreds of participants met at the Grindstone Tap House in Berea, then rode to the Peace Officers Memorial in downtown Cleveland for a ceremony, then finished the rise at the Sportster Bar and Grill in Geneva-On-The-Lake.

Donations and raffles drive the fundraiser that directly benefits Shop with a Cop and a local police officer in need. Retired Cleveland Police Officer Jonathan Rodriguez is the recipient this year. He has surgeries upcoming that could improve his quality of life.

But another key component of the ride is to simply show support for the men and women who help keep Northeast Ohio communities safe.

“I think we’re losing some stigma or whatever, where you know the bikers and the cops, and coming together for good causes and to help them out and show them that the local biker community or whatever is also in support of the blue line as well as the community,” Horatschki said.

For riders like Jose Cruz, this ride means more.

His son Timoteo ‘Tim’ Cruz was a Cleveland corrections officer, who was killed at a bar in Parma while working security part-time. Now Jose rides to benefit the Tim Cruz Foundation, which awards scholarships to underprivileged kids in Cleveland.

“These rides are amazing for awareness for law enforcement and peacemakers and peacekeepers,” Cruz said. “It’s an honor and a privilege.”

Cruz said raising awareness about gun violence is another primary goal that could help save someone else’s life.

“Just because we’re able to get the word out,” he said. “And we’re able to keep his name alive and we’re able to I guess pay it forward if you will with the foundation and the scholarship.”

Horatschki said in a time where many are calling to defund the police, it’s nice to see people stand behind them while raising money for charity.

“I like to see so many like-minded people gathered here on this afternoon,” he said. “So thank you all for coming out on this Sunday and taking your time to spend it with us and show your support for the local police.”

It’s estimated more than $10K will be raised once everything is tallied, but donations are still being accepted online.