Hundreds gather to watch little boy’s adoption after 1,553 days in foster care

DALLAS, Texas (WJW) — A little boy found his forever family in Texas after spending 1,553 days in foster care.

Buckner International said 8-year-old Nike was adopted on Monday.

More than 300 people were there to witness Nike’s absolute joy including his second-grade classmates, teachers and church members; even Nike’s superhero, Batman, was there.

Courtesy: Buckner International

Buckner International said the Dallas Cowboys heard about his adoption day and sent him a gift basket.

“I’ve been waiting four years for this day!” Nike said.

**The photos in this story are courtesy of Buckner International, an organization that helps families come together**