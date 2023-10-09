BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — There is a heavy police presence in Beachwood Monday evening as hundreds gather to rally in support of the victims in Israel.

The rally is taking place outside the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and since the invasion, the JFC has created the Cleveland Stands with Israel Fund to help provide immediate assistance to victims and their families torn apart by terror.

Erika Rudin-Luria is the president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, leading more than 80,000 people with family and loved ones directly affected by the terror invasion of Israel by Hamas militants.

“When the leader of a country, a terrorist organization like Hamas that is a proxy for Iran says we want to kill all Israelis, we want to wipe Israel from the map, we should take them at face value. Period,” she said.

The JFC immediately created the Cleveland Stands with Israel Fund and has already sent more than $1.2 million to directly assist victims of terror, with the bulk of the money going to support the mental health of Israelis as they’ve witnesses atrocities over the past couple of days.

Local leaders continue to stress the focus to end the violence should not be on politics, but the people.

“Whether we’re talking about American politics or American politics, all of that disappears in that situation. This about how human beings treat other human beings,” Rudin-Luria said.