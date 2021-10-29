Hummus recalled over undeclared pine nuts

(WJW)– Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods voluntarily recalled some of its hummus over concerns it may be improperly labeled and contain pine nuts, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The 10-ounce containers of Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus were distributed in Ohio, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Oregon, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin, California, Maryland, New Mexico, Nevada, Missouri, Utah, New York, Maine, Kansas, Alabama, Tennessee and Montana.

The UPC code is 044115403028 and it has a sell by date of Dec. 12.

“Cedar’s initiated the recall when it was discovered that a mislabeled container failed to scan at the point of sale,” the FDA said.

Those with tree nut allergies or sensitivities run the risk of serious or life threatening reactions. There have been no confirmed illnesses in connection with the product.