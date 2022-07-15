CLEVELAND (WJW) — Enjoy our comfortable evening because the humidity will return this weekend. Staying dry tonight as a few more clouds move into the area ahead of our next system.

A few showers will move in from the west before sunrise tomorrow. These will mainly be light and scattered. A break during the afternoon before more rain and the chance for a few storms move in Sunday into Monday. Highs back in the low to mid 80s with a muggy feeling to the air.

Drying out by Tuesday with our next chance at rain Wednesday. Fast moving fronts from the NW over the next 10-14 days in between domes of heat will provide bouts of much needed rain to our area. Heat builds back by midweek.



Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: