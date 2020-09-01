Humidity increasing, chance of storms Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– September arrives Tuesday, the meteorological beginning of fall, which is based on average temperatures.

Humidity will be increasing Tuesday through Thursday. The best chance of rain/storms will be on Wednesday.

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is looking wonderful for the most part! Labor Day itself is showing a good chance of storms through mid-afternoon along a cold front that will be sweeping across NE Ohio. Consequently, Labor Day will be cooler due to the passage of that ‘cold’ front.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

