Humid with chances of showers and storms through Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It will be warm and humid the next few days and be accompanied by chances of showers/storms through Thursday.
Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is looking wonderful for the most part! Labor Day itself is depicting a chance of showers and storms through mid-afternoon along a cold front that will be sweeping across NE Ohio. Currently, Labor Day will be cooler *depending* on the speed/exact timing of this front. Stay tuned.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.
