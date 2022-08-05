CLEVELAND (WJW) – Very humid and damp. Temps will climb into the low to mid-80s during the day. Set-up is similar to Thursday. Stalled front with high humidity will produce locally heavy rain/thunder. Roughly 50-70% coverage between mid-morning and mid-evening.

The front moves into southern Ohio Saturday & Sunday. Small chance for a leftover shower/storm (30%) with drier periods each day.

Next 48 hours:

This unsettled pattern will continue into Friday as a front stalls with another system over the weekend.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 12 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

What summer has been more humid 2021 or 2022 in northern Ohio? So far 2021! 42% of the time the dewpoint has been above 65 in 2021. This year only 25% of the time. The first half of June was “cooler” and comfortable keeping the numbers lower OVERALL

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

