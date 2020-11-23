‘Humbly grateful’: Customer leaves $3,000 tip at Cleveland Heights restaurant

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights restaurant and music venue Nighttown is closed temporarily.
The owner, Brendan Ring, made the decision to close due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.
But before they closed, one customer showed their appreciation to the staff.
According to Ring, the customer ordered a beer and asked for the check.
He told Ring to share the tip among the four wait staff members working Sunday brunch.
Ring posted a copy of the receipt that shows the customer left a $3,000 tip.
“Humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture,” Ring said.
Ring announced the restaurant was voluntarily closing earlier this month.
