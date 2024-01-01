AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Just hours after being officially sworn in as Akron’s new mayor, Shammas Malik was already making the rounds on New Year’s Day, visiting fire stations and showing up for the police department’s roll call to introduce himself and speak to first responders working the holiday.

The city’s youngest mayor and its first person of color to hold the office, Malik told FOX 8 News he is anxious to get to work.

“You know, I’ve been ready to go for a little while now, so it was good to get started. The youngest mayor ever in the history of this city and it’s a tremendous honor, it’s a humbling opportunity,” said Malik.

The new mayor said in his first 100 days he will be rolling out new initiatives, inviting public input, including a fireside chat at Garfield High School on Jan. 11 and online polls.

Malik has already reconfigured his administration from those of previous mayors, creating several new positions and doing away with some of the older ones.

“We have created a new role that’s solely focused on education under the Chief of Strategy called the Education and Health Strategist, so for the first time in about eight years we will have someone in the city whose day-to-day focus will be focused on working with our educational partners, the University of Akron, Akron Public Schools, Kent State University, Stark State [and] others, but also to have health, because health has been something that the previous administration had several projects and priorities that we want to make sure to continue as well,” said Malik.

He told FOX 8 News that his top priority will be public safety, giving the city’s fire and police chiefs cabinet positions.

“There’s no sacred cow. I’m not worried about pleasing people on either side. The No. 1 priority is to make sure people in this community are safe. Policing is a part of it, but policing can’t be the only part of it and so we are going to be focused on youth violence prevention and youth opportunity. We are going to be focused on education. Prevention is the biggest opportunity, so we are going to be focused on it across the board,” said Malik.

In the coming months he will oversee the hiring of a new police chief and, in the next year, he will oversee the negotiation of a new police union contract.

In the wake of the Jayland Walker shooting in 2022, Malik said he hopes to build trust between the police department and the city.

“The oversight board is one piece of that that I was involved in, but a huge piece of that is community policing — making sure we have the bandwidth and the staffing so officers can get out there and spend their time on proactive responses like walking the beat and bike patrols and other things,” said Malik. “Right now we just send officers from call to call to call to call. They are so busy they don’t have the chance to form the relationship-based focus that I think is so essential to creating trust.”

Within the city’s fire department, the new mayor also said he understands the need to hire more medics in the wake of a private ambulance company leaving town, stressing the city’s paramedics juggle far more calls than they had been handling previously.

“It’s not going to happen overnight.” said Malik.

“You ask if we can afford it — we can’t afford not to. And so we are going to make sure that we prioritize doing creative ways of getting as many paramedics. If we are talking about trying to get lateral hiring, trying to get other things that will get as many paramedics in the door as possible, you know we can’t afford to burn out our safety forces,” he told FOX 8.

Education is also among his immediate priorities.

“I’m sitting in front of you as the youngest mayor in the history of this city because of the education that I got at the Akron Public Schools. It is a phenomenal organization that is capable of transformative change in the lives of children — but they are facing a huge challenge,” Malik said.

“The fact that so many of the kids in our community are living in poverty, are experiencing violence, are experiencing homelessness — so it’s harder than ever to educate young people in this community. We are going to have their back,” said Malik.

Economic opportunity is also among his goals.

“Working on keeping the businesses that we have down here and hopefully attracting some new ones. Because while commercial real estate might be a difficult market, that means there’s some good deals to be had down here. There’s some decent office space you can have as someone who just moved into a new office yesterday. There’s some offices in downtown Akron,” said Malik.

He is also focused on creating an administration that prioritizes diversity and inclusion, with an administration that mirrors the diversity within the city itself.

“I’m really excited. It starts with building a team. So we are building a team that is diverse — that is racially diverse, that is diverse when it comes to gender, when it comes to life experience, the neighborhoods that people live in the city. And so that’s something that I’m really proud of. That’s a huge focus of ours,” said Malik.

The new mayor said he has been networking with mayors of other big cities across Ohio and the country — many of whom have the same challenges he faces in Akron — and believes the best part about local government is that you can borrow ideas from other cities where they are working.

Those could include new ideas about mowing the grass in a way that can help Akron save money.

“Let’s have difficult conversations. Let’s have hard conversations. None of this stuff is ‘there’s a simple easy answer’ to any of it, but we are going to lean into the nuance, to the gray of all of it and tackle it head on,” said Malik.